Man fired gun into car, police allege

A 23-year-old Lincoln man has been charged with three felonies after he threatened to shoot up a woman’s apartment before firing two shots from a handgun into a car in west Lincoln, police alleged in court filings.

Zayne Trujillo was among a group of five acquaintances hanging out in a trailer near Southwest 13th and West Plum streets at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night when he started hurling threats while waving a handgun, Lincoln Police Investigator Kevin Meyer said in the probable cause statement for Trujillo’s arrest.

A 24-year-old woman told police that the group was drinking alcohol when she mentioned she was still in love with her ex-boyfriend — a comment that, she said, set Trujillo off, Meyer wrote in the statement.

The woman said Trujillo, who she said is romantically interested in her, asked “where’s my gun?” before pulling and waving a handgun. Multiple witnesses told police that Trujillo threatened to shoot up the 24-year-old’s apartment before the residents of the trailer kicked him out, Meyer wrote.

Residents told police that the Trujillo left the area but showed up outside the trailer again 15 minutes later and fired two rounds into a car parked outside, causing $700 in damage, Meyer wrote.

Trujillo fled the area again before police arrived.

Gang investigators arrested Trujillo on Tuesday night and took him to the Lancaster County jail. It’s unclear if police found the handgun he allegedly used in the shooting.

Prosecutors charged him Wednesday with terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Digital $10 ‘Hamilton’ ticket lottery begins

A digital lottery for $10 “Hamilton” tickets will begin Friday in conjunction with the show’s first performance on Aug. 2 at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

Forty $10 tickets for each of the musical’s 16 Lincoln performances will be made available through the lottery that will be conducted on the “Hamilton” app.

The lottery will open at 10 a.m. Friday and close at noon on July 27 for the upcoming week’s performances. The lottery will reopen on July 28 and close on Aug. 3 for the following week’s performances.

To enter the lottery, use the official “Hamilton” app, which is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Winners and non-winner notifications will be sent between 1-4 p.m. on July 27 and Aug. 3.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets. Only one entry per person will be allowed. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at will-call beginning two hours prior to the performance with a photo ID. Lottery tickets are non-transferable and void if resold.

Tickets for “Hamilton” are now on sale at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 and at the Lied Center ticket office.