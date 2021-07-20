Lincoln Exposed Redux

Where: Zoo Bar, 136 N. 14th St; Duffy's Tavern, 1412 O St., Bodega's Alley, 1418 O St, 1867 Bar, 101 N. 14th St., Bourbon Theatre, 1415 O St.
When - 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday
Tickets: $12 each day or $18 festival pass. Available at the Bourbon Theatre' box office or bourbontheatre.com.
Schedule:
Friday
Zoo Bar -- 21+
5 p.m. -- Charlie Burton and or What?
6 p.m. -- Griffoctopuss
7 p.m. -- Sputnik Kaputnik
8 p.m. -- Floating Opera
9 p.m. --- M Shah
10 p.m. --- Mother Girth
11 p.m. --Hardly
Midnight --Drug Salad
1 a.m. -- A Ferocious Jungle Cat
Duffy’s Tavern -- 21+
6;40 p.m. -- 23rd Vibration
7:40 p.m. -- Death Cow
8:40 p.m. -- Total Weave
9:40 p.m. -- Kenny Barz
10:40 p.m. -- Dirty Talker
11:40 p.m. -- The Midland Band
Bourbon Theatre - All Ages
7:20 p.m.; -- All Knowing McGill
8:20 p.m. -- Iced Wrist
9:20 p.m. -- MrMc$
10:20 p.m. - Gripping
11:20 p.m. - Head Change
Bodega’s Alley - 21+
7 p.m. -- Cheesy Bandito
8 p.m.; -- Domestica
9 p.m. -- The Hanyaks
10 p.m. --Mobius
11 p.m. -- Swaul Pope
Midnight -- Fascinus Rex
1867 Bar -- 21+
7:40 p.m. -- MΣNTVL DISTURBVNCΣ
8:40 p.m. -- The Said Mantics
9:40 p.m. -- Blowing Chunks
10:40 p.m. -- Trillion Ton Beryllium Ships
11:40 p.m. -- Mad Dog & the 20/20s
Saturday
Zoo Bar -- 21+
5 p.m. -- Gabe Nelson w/Pants
6 p.m. ---Big Daddy Caleb & the Chargers
7 p.m. -- tonlode
8 p.m. -- Crack Mountain
9 p.m. -- The Dancing Dead
10 p.m. -- Phantom
11 p.m. -- Bull Face
Midnight - Ghost Town Radio
Duffy’s Tavern -- 21+
7:40 p.m. -- The Fatal E's
8:40 p.m. --Steady Wells
9:40 p.m. -- Big World
10:40 p.m. -- Ya Boi KT
11:40 p.m. -- Gerardo Meza & Co.
12:40 p.m. Bogusman
Bourbon Theatre -- All Ages
7:20 p.m. --Tim Budig Band
8:20 p.m. -- Goosehound
9:20 p.m. -- The Zooeys
10:20 p.m. -- Wick O' Rya
Bodega’s Alley - 21+
8 p.m. --Hosting Monsters
9 p.m. -- Hangin' Cowboys
10 p.m. -- Cynge
11 p.m. -- Cuddlebone
12 p.m. -- Ro Hempel Band
1867 Bar - 21+
6:40 p.m. -- Whiskey Drinkers Union
7:40 p.m. -- The Credentials
8:40 p.m. -- After Arizona
9:40 p.m. -- Turquoise
10:40 p.m. -- Peachie
11:40 p.m. --- Dear Freida
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott