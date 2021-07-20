 Skip to main content
Lincoln Exposed Redux
Where: Zoo Bar, 136 N. 14th St; Duffy's Tavern, 1412 O St., Bodega's Alley, 1418 O St, 1867 Bar, 101 N. 14th St., Bourbon Theatre, 1415 O St.

When - 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday

Tickets: $12 each day or $18 festival pass. Available at the Bourbon Theatre' box office or bourbontheatre.com.

Schedule: 

Friday

Zoo Bar -- 21+

5 p.m. -- Charlie Burton and or What?

6 p.m. -- Griffoctopuss

7 p.m. -- Sputnik Kaputnik

8 p.m. -- Floating Opera

9 p.m. --- M Shah

10 p.m. --- Mother Girth

11 p.m. --Hardly

Midnight --Drug Salad

1 a.m. -- A Ferocious Jungle Cat

Duffy’s Tavern -- 21+

6;40 p.m. -- 23rd Vibration

7:40 p.m. -- Death Cow

8:40 p.m. -- Total Weave

9:40 p.m. -- Kenny Barz

10:40 p.m. -- Dirty Talker

11:40 p.m. -- The Midland Band

Bourbon Theatre - All Ages

7:20 p.m.; -- All Knowing McGill

8:20 p.m. -- Iced Wrist

9:20 p.m. -- MrMc$

10:20 p.m. - Gripping

11:20 p.m. - Head Change

Bodega’s Alley - 21+

7 p.m. -- Cheesy Bandito

8 p.m.; -- Domestica

9 p.m. -- The Hanyaks

10 p.m. --Mobius

11 p.m. -- Swaul Pope

Midnight -- Fascinus Rex

1867 Bar -- 21+

7:40 p.m. -- MΣNTVL DISTURBVNCΣ

8:40 p.m. -- The Said Mantics

9:40 p.m. -- Blowing Chunks

10:40 p.m. -- Trillion Ton Beryllium Ships

11:40 p.m. -- Mad Dog & the 20/20s

Saturday

Zoo Bar -- 21+

5 p.m. -- Gabe Nelson w/Pants

6 p.m. ---Big Daddy Caleb & the Chargers

7 p.m. -- tonlode

8 p.m. -- Crack Mountain

9 p.m. -- The Dancing Dead

10 p.m. -- Phantom

11 p.m. -- Bull Face

Midnight - Ghost Town Radio

Duffy’s Tavern -- 21+

7:40 p.m. -- The Fatal E's

8:40 p.m. --Steady Wells

9:40 p.m. -- Big World

10:40 p.m. -- Ya Boi KT

11:40 p.m. -- Gerardo Meza & Co.

12:40 p.m. Bogusman

Bourbon Theatre -- All Ages

7:20 p.m. --Tim Budig Band

8:20 p.m. -- Goosehound

9:20 p.m. -- The Zooeys

10:20 p.m. -- Wick O' Rya

Bodega’s Alley - 21+

8 p.m. --Hosting Monsters

9 p.m. -- Hangin' Cowboys

10 p.m. -- Cynge

11 p.m. -- Cuddlebone

12 p.m. -- Ro Hempel Band

1867 Bar - 21+

6:40 p.m. -- Whiskey Drinkers Union

7:40 p.m. -- The Credentials

8:40 p.m. -- After Arizona

9:40 p.m. -- Turquoise

10:40 p.m. -- Peachie

11:40 p.m. --- Dear Freida

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

