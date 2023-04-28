The Class A No. 1 Lincoln East baseball team came alive late to beat No. 5 Millard South 4-3 in the semifinals of the Don Kraft Invitational on Friday in Omaha.

Trailing 3-0 after five innings, the Spartans scored all four of their runs in the final two frames.

In the sixth, Garrett Springer and Mason Gaines had RBI hits to pull East within one run. In the seventh, the Spartans scored the tying run on a wild pitch, and the go-ahead tally on a passed ball.

The Spartans will play No. 2 Millard West in the tournament championship Saturday.