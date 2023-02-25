No more scurrying from floor to floor, or even from store to store.

Dillard’s is expanding and reorganizing its store in Gateway Mall after acquiring the vacated Younkers space next door.

“The second floor is going to be anything our female customers need to complete an entire wardrobe,” said Julie Johnson Guymon, director of investor relations for Dillard’s. “When the remodeling is complete, ladies apparel, shoes, accessories, cosmetics and intimate apparel will all be together.”

Dillard’s acquired the local Younkers space in 2020 for $1.3 million. Younkers closed its Lincoln department store in 2018 and the space at the northwest corner of Gateway was mostly empty until Dillard’s began a $9.9 million remodeling project, which also included renovations on the existing Dillard’s store.

Dillard’s had 150,000 square feet and added another 102,000 square feet with the acquisition. The remodeling is expected to be completed by the end of March.

“Dillard’s had a very strong presence in the marketplace to begin with. Adding the additional square footage should make them one of the most dominant anchor stores or department stores in the market,” said Chad Becwar, general manager of Gateway Mall.

So with all that added space, longtime customers have raised questions. Was it going to be something entirely different in the new section? Or was it going to be bigger and easier to get around with larger selection?

“It’s going to be all that. Having more square footage enables us to put our best foot forward, allowing us to create a more pleasing shopping experience for our Lincoln customers,” said Guymon. “We will also present some brands that are new to the market and to our customers there in Lincoln and Gateway Mall. It will be a more complete array of brands, along with more luxury brands.”

The renovations in the former Younkers space are nearly complete, with just the escalator installation remaining and work to remove the wall between the two spaces, creating one wide-open second floor.

On the first floor of the new addition are kids, juniors, home and gift wrap. An opening allows customers to move between that area and the first floor of the original Dillard’s, which houses the expanded men’s department.

Men's clothing grew into the space that formerly included housewares and bedding.

“The men’s department is greatly enhanced, with more square footage to present men’s apparel and accessories,” said Guymon.

Brands new to the men’s section at the Lincoln Dillard's include Hugo Boss, Lacoste, Psycho Bunny and Original Penguin.

Guymon said new brands added to cosmetics include a M-A-C counter and Bobbi Brown, along with the Edge shop, which is a collection of smaller, high-profile luxury brands.

“We completely remodeled the ladies shoe presentation that is featuring our latest design enhancements and ladies footwear,” she said.

In ladies accessories, the Kendra Scott collection will be expanded along with the James Avery collection and Versace sunglasses. A new exclusive brand to Dillard’s, A Love A, is being added to ladies apparel, along with Eileen Fisher and Bryn Walker.

“We are proud that 23% of the brands that we present are exclusive to Dillard’s. We have our own designers and we work with the factories to get them produced,” Guymon said. “We do the marketing and the sales.

“We can work with anyone by style and budget.”

This isn’t the first time the company has acquired a large space in a mall in which Dillard’s was already an anchor store.

“We call those dual-anchor formats and we have had them for decades,” Guymon said.

In Overland Park, Kansas, Dillard's has for years operated separate men's and women's stores on opposite ends of Oak Park Mall.

Expanding into an adjacent space adds to the efficiency for the store and its customers.

“The importance of the dual-anchor format is that we really believe in the market and we believe in our customers there so much that we want to put our best foot forward and present as much of an assortment as possible," Guymon said.

Dillard’s has stores in 30 states and has been in Gateway since 1988, when they acquired the former Miller & Paine space.

“What better way to celebrate our 35-year anniversary than with a brand new store,” Guymon said.

Becwar agreed.

“This should say a lot to Lincoln about Dillard’s and Gateway’s commitment to our community,” he said. “We’ve always taken great pride in working with national retailers as well as local and regional retailers and entrepreneurs to create a shopping environment that has a really great mix of retail that the community wants to see.”

Photos: The (water) circus comes to town at Gateway Mall Cirque Italia water circus 9.5 Cirque Italia water circus 9.5 Cirque Italia water circus 9.5 Cirque Italia water circus 9.5 Cirque Italia water circus 9.5 Cirque Italia water circus 9.5 Cirque Italia water circus 9.5 Cirque Italia Water Circus 9.5 Cirque Italia Water Circus 9.5 Cirque Italia water circus 9.5 Cirque Italia water circus 9.5