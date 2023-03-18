Lincoln City Council

Four City Council districts - Districts 1, 2, 3, 4 - are on this year's primary ballot. With only one incumbent running, there is plenty of interest in filling the four-year terms.

There are 12 people vying for the four district seats up for election. The council has seven members, four from equally populated districts and three elected at large.

In two of the districts, just two candidates are running, which means they will both advance from the April 4 primary to the May 2 general election. There are four candidates in both District 2 and District 4.

City elections are nonpartisan, meaning no party labels appear on the ballot. However, the political parties do recruit and support candidates. Council members are paid $24,000 a year.

In northeast Lincoln’s District 1, the race is between incumbent James Michael Bowers, a Democrat and social worker, and Taylor Wyatt, a Republican real estate agent who operates a small business with his wife.

Bowers is the only incumbent running for reelection. Wyatt ran against him in 2019, when Bowers won with 52.7% of the vote.

In southwest Lincoln’s District 3, Elina Newman, a registered nonpartisan, and Justin Carlson, a Democrat, will compete for the seat vacated by Jane Raybould when she was elected to the Legislature in November.

Newman, a first-generation immigrant from Azerbaijan who is a pharmacy technician and teaches psychology, ran for an at-large City Council seat in 2021.

Carlson is director of development for the University of Nebraska Foundation and former chairman of the Lancaster County Democrats.

Four candidates are vying for each of the other two district seats. Neither southeast Lincoln’s District 2 councilman, Richard Meginnis, or northwest Lincoln’s District 4 councilwoman, Tammy Ward, are running for a second term.

In District 2, two new candidates are running: Peter Katt, a Republican, who served on the Lincoln Board of Education, is a founding member of the investment group INA Group LLC, a principal in several residential land development companies and a partner in several homebuilding companies.

A lawyer, he was a partner with Pierson, Fitchett, Hunzeker, Blake & Katt from 1989 until 2007 and at Baylor Evnen LLP from 2007 to 2016.

Thien Chu, a Democrat, is a University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who teaches math and science at Blessed Sacrament School.

Two other District 2 candidates previously announced campaign plans: Tom Duden, a Republican and former Lincoln police officer, private investigator and criminal justice teacher; and Bailey Feit, a Democrat and educator who now works for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln as a STEM pathways coordinator at Lincoln Northeast.

In District 4, three Democrats and one Republican are vying for the northwest Lincoln seat.

Wayne Reinwald, the only Republican running in District 4, is a retired businessman who spent his career in the food and beverage industry.

The Democrats include Brodey Weber, vice president of client relations for Mid American Casing Supply, a locally owned family tire warehouse business in Air Park. He ran against Sen. Mike Hilgers for a seat in the Legislature in 2020.

Maggie Mae Squires, who teaches yoga and works for Medical Solutions, a company that places traveling nurses, is making her third run for City Council after campaigns in 2017 and 2021. She also ran for a seat on the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District board in 2014.

The third Democrat running in District 4 is Kay Siebler, an assistant professor of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a staunch supporter of the Fairness Ordinance. She was among those who tried to get the question on the ballot after the council repealed the ordinance it had passed that expanded protections against discrimination to include sexual orientation and gender identity.