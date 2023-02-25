Faces. Hands. Gears.

As O street traffic hums along outside, David Wolfe flips down his magnifying glasses and peers into the innards of a pocket watch from the early 1900s.

Wolfe, owner and watchmaker at the Time Shoppe, has been picking apart watches since 1968. He began as an apprentice under his father at age 16, and when he graduated high school in 1970, he began working with his father full time repairing watches at JC Penney when it was open downtown.

Wolfe's father died in 1982, and the next year he moved the repair work to a downtown skywalk next to Miller & Paine and Dillard's. In 1989, Wolfe opened the Time Shoppe at 6450 O St., where the business has been ticking ever since.

"I learned a lot from (my father)," Wolfe said. "Everything I know is from him."

But a lot has changed for the Time Shoppe over the years. In the early days, the bulk of its business was oiling and overhauling watches.

"When I first started, we would have 60-80 watches needing cleaned at any given time. Now I clean maybe five a week."

As things have changed, Wolfe depends on battery replacement for a majority of his work, along with selling "tons and tons" of watch bands.

Internet sales have taken away from Wolfe's business, as have smartwatches that combine timekeeping with managing your calendar and fitness in wearable tech.

Wolfe admits that watchmaking is an occupation that likely faces extinction within the next 10-15 years. He remembers a time when there were eight watchmakers within a few blocks on O Street. Now, only one other business remains focused on keeping wristwatches running in Lincoln.

But until then, Wolfe continues to adapt to stay in business.

"I figure that my business is set on people coming to see me," he said. "You can't do business on the internet sizing watchbands or putting batteries in."

Meeting customers face to face is still an important part of business for Wolfe, who recognizes many of his customers who have been returning for years.

"I've made a lot of good friends, being the guy that sits down and works on their stuff while they wait," he said.

Wolfe's lease is up in two years, and he says he will have to make some decisions about his future when that time comes. He mentioned the lyrics of Toby Keith's "As Good As I Once Was," saying that he can tell that some things aren't quite the same as they were when he was younger.

However, motivation is not a problem for Wolfe.

"I love doing it," he said. "There are so many people that say they hate their job and I can honestly say I love what I do."

Wolfe's wife, daughter, and grandkids have all worked in his store.

Wolfe's grandson Jack Ehly comes in each day after he's done with classes at Lincoln East High School.

"It's amazing," Ehly said. "Working with family is a lot better than having a manager."

Instead of repairing watches, Ehly wants to be a surgeon. The Time Shoppe work helps his dexterity and people skills.

But above all, he loves the time he gets to spend with his grandfather.

"Learning from the business side, learning how to deal with money and customers, that's all just a byproduct of spending time with my grandpa everyday," he said.