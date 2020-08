× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Will Bolt and company made a late addition to its 2020 roster in southpaw pitcher Chat Hayes, who most recently pitched at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas.

Hayes originally signed with Arkansas-Pine Bluff, but Tommy John surgery veered his path to the juco ranks, where he found success in the shortened season.

Plus, a Chris Basnett confirms NU pitcher Bo Blessie is in the transfer portal. Full story below:

