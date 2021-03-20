All four Lincoln Board of Education incumbents whose seats are on the spring election ballot are seeking reelection. Two of the incumbents have challengers.

Districts 1, 3 and 5 and 7 are on the April 6 primary and May 4 general election ballots.

Seven board members sit on the school board, each representing a different district based on a geographic location. Each board member is elected to a four-year term in the nonpartisan race. The board is responsible for setting district policy and for hiring and overseeing the superintendent.

School board members are not paid.

In District 1, Kathy Danek is running for her sixth term and faces two challengers. The top two vote-getters will advance while one will be eliminated.

Danek, a registered Democrat in the officially nonpartisan race, has represented District 1 in northeast Lincoln since 2001 and has served as president of the board five times.

Two newcomers to politics are challenging her: