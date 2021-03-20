All four Lincoln Board of Education incumbents whose seats are on the spring election ballot are seeking reelection. Two of the incumbents have challengers.
Districts 1, 3 and 5 and 7 are on the April 6 primary and May 4 general election ballots.
Seven board members sit on the school board, each representing a different district based on a geographic location. Each board member is elected to a four-year term in the nonpartisan race. The board is responsible for setting district policy and for hiring and overseeing the superintendent.
School board members are not paid.
In District 1, Kathy Danek is running for her sixth term and faces two challengers. The top two vote-getters will advance while one will be eliminated.
Danek, a registered Democrat in the officially nonpartisan race, has represented District 1 in northeast Lincoln since 2001 and has served as president of the board five times.
Two newcomers to politics are challenging her:
* Colette Yellow Robe, an academic-retention specialist in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s TRIO Program, which works with first-generation college students; and a UNL instructor who teaches a service-learning course called interpersonal skills leadership.
* Christina Campbell, a licensed insurance provider who works for state Sen. Mike Groene, who has served as chair of the Legislature's Education Committee.
Lincoln Board of Education member Don Mayhew, who is seeking his sixth term to represent District 7 in southwest Lincoln, faces one challenger, Michael Patestas. Both will advance from the primary.
Mayhew, a registered Democrat, has served as board president four times since he was first elected 20 years ago.
Patestas, a chiropractor and registered Republican who lives in Denton, is also seeking the seat.
Incumbent board members Lanny Boswell, who represents District 5, and Barb Baier, who represents District 3, face no challengers in their reelection bids.