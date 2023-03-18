Two Lincoln Board of Education incumbents will face challengers new to politics in this spring’s city elections, while one seat is up for grabs.

Districts 2, 4 and 6 are on the April 4 primary ballot. Because there are two candidates in each district, all will advance to the May 2 general election.

Seven board members sit on the school board, each representing a different district of the city based on geographic location. Each board member is elected to a four-year term in the nonpartisan race. The board is responsible for setting district policy, approving the budget and hiring and overseeing the superintendents.

School board members are not paid.

District 2 in south-central and east Lincoln is guaranteed to have a new representative after incumbent Connie Duncan declined to seek a third term. Two candidates are vying for her seat:

* Piyush Srivastav, the founder and president of NAQS Environmental Experts, a Lincoln-based environmental consulting firm that advises national and international companies. He previously served as the chair of the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools and was involved in the creation of The Career Academy.

* Emmy Pollen, an LPS substitute who has filled in as a teacher, para, bus associate and nutrition services workers in numerous schools. Pollen also previously worked as a preschool teacher and special-education para and worked at an overseas orphanage.

Srivastav is a registered Democrat backed by Duncan while Pollen is a Republican.

In District 4, Democrat Annie Mumgaard, a virtual learning educator for the University of Nebraska State Museum, is seeking her third term representing north Lincoln.

She faces political newcomer Alaina Brouillette, a registered Republican who does billing for CHI Health.

Bob Rauner, a local physician and president of Partnership for a Health Lincoln, is looking to win a second term in District 6, which covers parts of central and east Lincoln.

Rauner, an independent, faces off against Republican Richard Aldag, a retired state trooper who owns a logistics company as well as a commercial real estate investment business.