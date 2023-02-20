It's simple, really, says Cody Schmick in describing Bockfest, which will make its Lincoln debut on Saturday.

Bockfest is to winter what Oktoberfest is to fall.

And in just of few months of operation, it's time for Bierhaus Maisschäler, 151 N. Eighth St., to embrace its German heritage with a wintertime beer festival.

"It's a tradition," said Schmick, who, with Bierhaus, has developed another brand for his Kinkaider brewery.

He can't guarantee the weather, but the all-day festival, which starts at noon and will take place outside the Haymarket district bar, will feature music, games and food.

"We’ve never done it before," he said, noting that Oktoberfest is held on private property down the block at the Kinkaider Brewing Co. "It’s extremely easy to kind of close that off and do events there. This one has some added challenges because it’s public property and we’re closing down a street.

"I am hoping it’s worth it."

Eighth Street south of P Street will be closed to automobile traffic to make room for the music, fittingly of the polka variety.

Angie Kriz and the Polkatoons will kick off the entertainment. They'll be followed by the Barry Boyce Band. At 7 p.m., accordionist Julia Williams will take the stage.

As for the beer, Schmick has said the bar's German-style beer matches up against the imports he also sells on tap.

"I feel confident putting our pilsner up to an import pilsner, putting our dunkel next to an import dunkel," he said. "We've done that."

Beside the pretzel and sausage fare, attendees will have the opportunity to have their beer poked with a hot iron, a process referred to as bierstacheln.

A profession will be on hand to poke beer, which caramelizes some of the residual sugar and creates a marshmallow flavor.

"It almost smells like a roasted marshmallow over the campfire," Schmick said.