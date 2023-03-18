Five candidates have filed for two open seats on the Lincoln Airport Authority, meaning one will be eliminated in April's primary election. The officially nonpartisan race includes three registered Republicans (Chris Hove, Sammy Luci and Chris Stokes) and two Democrats (Vanessa Emlich and Nathan Janulewicz).

Both incumbents, Zachary Mora James and Richard Nuernberger, are not running for reelection.

Airport Authority members serve six-year terms and are elected by voters citywide.

Four candidates will move on from the April 4 primary election, with the top two elected in the May 2 general election.

The five-member Airport Authority meets once a month and is responsible for setting policy and overseeing the budget for the Lincoln Airport and its LNK Enterprise Park industrial area. Positions are unpaid.