 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UScellular donates $40K in wireless hotspots, service to Boys & Girls Clubs
0 Comments

UScellular donates $40K in wireless hotspots, service to Boys & Girls Clubs

  • 0

UScellular has donated 35 wireless hotspots and two years of service to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lincoln/Lancaster County.

Hotspots have proven to be a vital tool for youth to access the internet, study and complete homework. These will help the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lincoln/Lancaster County boost their connectivity onsite while also being loaned out to families to support reliable access at home.

The hotspots provided to the local Boys & Girls Clubs connect to UScellular’s network to provide high-speed connectivity for club members throughout the area. Each hotspot has the potential to support multiple club members throughout any given day.

In all, UScellular has donated $2.6 million in hotspots and wireless service to 33 Boys & Girls Clubs in 2021. Since 2009, UScellular has donated more than $20.8 million along with experiences and technology items to nonprofit organizations across the country.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 34: End of the year financial to do list

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News