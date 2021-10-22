UScellular donates $40K in wireless hotspots, service to Boys & Girls Clubs

UScellular has donated 35 wireless hotspots and two years of service to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lincoln/Lancaster County.

Hotspots have proven to be a vital tool for youth to access the internet, study and complete homework. These will help the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lincoln/Lancaster County boost their connectivity onsite while also being loaned out to families to support reliable access at home.

The hotspots provided to the local Boys & Girls Clubs connect to UScellular’s network to provide high-speed connectivity for club members throughout the area. Each hotspot has the potential to support multiple club members throughout any given day.

In all, UScellular has donated $2.6 million in hotspots and wireless service to 33 Boys & Girls Clubs in 2021. Since 2009, UScellular has donated more than $20.8 million along with experiences and technology items to nonprofit organizations across the country.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0