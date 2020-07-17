UNL grad problem-solves in research, art

“Kids can assemble the head, legs, body and wings,” she said. “My hope in doing this is for students to gain interest in studying nature and the important role insects play.”

Luong’s giving nature stems in part from her past experiences. Her journey to graduate school has not been an easy one; she has faced financial difficulty and other obstacles throughout her education.

Luong first came to Nebraska seeking an education in sustainable agriculture practices to produce safer food in Vietnam. When her initial plans as an international undergraduate did not work out, faculty, staff and fellow students in the Department of Agronomy and Horticulture stepped in, creating a GoFundMe campaign to help her cover expenses.

“The department and Dean’s Office took care of me,” Luong said. “I definitely want to give my greatest gratitude for the UNL community here.”

Luong received her undergraduate degree in December 2019. During her last semester as an undergraduate, she met Professor Gary Hein and learned about a research project on wheat curl mites being conducted in conjunction with Joe Louis in the Department of Entomology. Following her application, she was accepted as a graduate student.