Leadership Lincoln moves to online programming

Leadership Lincoln hosted its first online-only program on Tuesday with nearly 50 participants from throughout Lancaster County.

“When we saw what was coming down the line in regards to the coronavirus last week, we made the decision to move our program days to an online format,” said interim Executive Director Brendan Evans.

On March 17, Leadership Lincoln conducted its first online program day with the Youth Leadership Lincoln class of 2019-2020. Lily Sughroue led the online programming day with four presenters logging into Zoom, an online meeting platform. The full class of 40 youth in the program participated from 8:20 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“I wasn’t sure how it was going to work,” said Sughroue. “But I pulled upon my experience as a camp counselor and board member for groups that met online to put together a program that I thought would present the information that we would normally have in a new way that would be engaging and interactive for the youth in our program.”

Laura Uridil worked in concert with Sughroue, taking notes for the larger combined program day for the Leadership Lincoln adult groups scheduled for Tuesday, March 24. That day will include 10 presenters and 100-plus participants in a day-long program focused on civic engagement.

