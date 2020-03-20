Leadership Lincoln moves to online programming

Leadership Lincoln hosted its first online-only program on Tuesday with nearly 50 participants from throughout Lancaster County.
“When we saw what was coming down the line in regards to the coronavirus last week, we made the decision to move our program days to an online format,” said interim Executive Director Brendan Evans.
On March 17, Leadership Lincoln conducted its first online program day with the Youth Leadership Lincoln class of 2019-2020. Lily Sughroue led the online programming day with four presenters logging into Zoom, an online meeting platform. The full class of 40 youth in the program participated from 8:20 a.m. until 2 p.m.
“I wasn’t sure how it was going to work,” said Sughroue. “But I pulled upon my experience as a camp counselor and board member for groups that met online to put together a program that I thought would present the information that we would normally have in a new way that would be engaging and interactive for the youth in our program.”
Laura Uridil worked in concert with Sughroue, taking notes for the larger combined program day for the Leadership Lincoln adult groups scheduled for Tuesday, March 24. That day will include 10 presenters and 100-plus participants in a day-long program focused on civic engagement.
You have free articles remaining.
“Just because people can’t be in the same room doesn’t mean that we can’t continue to teach people how to be leaders in our community,” said Evans. “Providing a continuity of programming and events, when so many other things change, is important.”
“I have helped lead programming for more than a decade, and going online is a new way to serve the same mission,” said Uridil. “Leadership Lincoln develops strong leaders for a stronger Lincoln. Creating new ways of connecting Lincoln with digital tools is the next step.”
Leadership Lincoln will conduct committee meetings, program days for participants and regular events like Hot Topics, discussing hot local issues, online throughout the current pandemic. On Tuesday, for example, more than 100 participants of the organization’s adult cohorts will meet virtually for their time together considering civic engagement. The participants will have a presentation from Dr. Ted Carter, the new University of Nebraska president, hear from representatives of several Lincoln nonprofits, pick up on fundraising tips and conclude the day with a challenge to make an impact on Lincoln.
On April 8, Leadership Lincoln will host an online discussion on the affordable housing challenge currently facing our community. Those interested in participating in this conversation are encouraged to register online at leadershiplincoln.org.
Leadership Lincoln will also be adding new virtual events to help connect alumni and program participants with local nonprofits and organizations starting next week. Events will be streamed to Facebook Live, and all Lincolnites are invited to attend online and learn about the current needs and opportunities that are being provided.
“We are committed to growing leadership in Lincoln and supporting the many nonprofits, companies and government organizations that make our community great,” said Evans. “Leadership Lincoln has served Lincoln for 35 years, and we will continue to serve Lincoln through this crisis. We are stronger working together than we are apart.
"Creating continuity for our youth and opportunities to connect is more essential now than ever,” Evans added.