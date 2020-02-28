'Confessions of a Video Game Addict' March 13

The Nebraska Commission on Problem Gambling will host Game Quitters founder Cam Adair at a free public presentation titled “Confessions of a Video Game Addict” on Friday, March 13 at 1:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Station Great Hall, 201 N. Seventh St. Game Quitters is a global movement dedicated to help people break their dependency on video gaming.

Adair, named one of Canada’s Top 150 Leaders in Mental Health, shares his personal journey of overcoming his 10-year addiction to the gaming world, and offers key insights into what he learned along the way to live a more meaningful life. Adair focuses his efforts today on creating a safe and open space to have an honest conversation about gaming and social media, and their impact on the lives of young people.

“Video game addiction is real, and a tsunami of it is coming for which we are unprepared,” said Adair. “I have a personal journey of my own addiction to share that offers real insights into the key steps to recovery.”

Adair also presents a three-hour Video Game Addiction Master Class for mental health and addiction professionals from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, March 13, sharing practical strategies for gaming addicts in recovery.