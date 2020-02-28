'Confessions of a Video Game Addict' March 13

The Nebraska Commission on Problem Gambling will host Game Quitters founder Cam Adair at a free public presentation titled “Confessions of a Video Game Addict” on Friday, March 13 at 1:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Station Great Hall, 201 N. Seventh St. Game Quitters is a global movement dedicated to help people break their dependency on video gaming.
Adair, named one of Canada’s Top 150 Leaders in Mental Health, shares his personal journey of overcoming his 10-year addiction to the gaming world, and offers key insights into what he learned along the way to live a more meaningful life. Adair focuses his efforts today on creating a safe and open space to have an honest conversation about gaming and social media, and their impact on the lives of young people.
“Video game addiction is real, and a tsunami of it is coming for which we are unprepared,” said Adair. “I have a personal journey of my own addiction to share that offers real insights into the key steps to recovery.”
Adair also presents a three-hour Video Game Addiction Master Class for mental health and addiction professionals from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, March 13, sharing practical strategies for gaming addicts in recovery.
“I will help you understand better how to identify those gamers at risk, how to communicate effectively with them, and how to help you (and them) succeed,” said Adair.
Learning points include:
• Four emotional needs that gaming fulfills;
• How video games are designed to keep people hooked (and spending money);
• How to assess at-risk gamers (including a screening tool);
• How to communicate effectively and build rapport around gaming;
• How the brain is impacted by gaming;
• The four key steps and other practical tips to recovery;
• Three recent trends that present a risk for problem gambling; and
• Four suggestions for gaming and gambling regulatory efforts.
The master class in video game addiction requires a $29 registration at problemgambling@nebraska.gov, which covers the cost of a Valentino’s buffet lunch. Both the master class and the public event on March 13 are at Lincoln Station Great Hall.
“Gaming and social media are growing causes of poor academic performance, depression and dropouts,” said Adair. “Confessions of a Video Game Addict can inspire all of us to think differently about our technology habits and how to thrive in the digital age.”
The Nebraska Commission on Problem Gambling directs the Nebraska Gamblers Assistance Program to help Nebraskans and their families who suffer a gambling problem or addiction. For questions, contact Anne McCollister at 402-471-4451 or anne.mccollister@nebraska.gov.