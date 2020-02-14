Brian Ardinger honored by Prosper Lincoln

Rich Claussen, Prosper Lincoln’s ambassador for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, recently presented Brian Ardinger with the Prosper Lincoln Step Up award.

Ardinger is director of innovation at Nelnet and founder of NXXT, the InsideOutside.io podcast and the Inside/Outside Innovation Summit. For over 25 years, he has been helping entrepreneurs and enterprises navigate and compete in a world of change and disruption. He is currently involved in driving the Midwest's innovation ecosystem through initiatives such as the Rise of the Rest, Startup Week, Lean Startup Circle, PIPELINE Entrepreneurs and the JumpStart Challenge.

As an early champion of Prosper Lincoln and an active member of the Innovation/Entrepreneurship Oversight Committee, Ardinger volunteered his time to mentor and coach Future Builder Challenge participants. These Lincoln students were chosen to participate in the challenge after taking the BP10 assessment, which measures aptitude to become an entrepreneur, innovator and builder.