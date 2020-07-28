Watch Now: Meet the PonDeer, the John Deere-controlled, water-blasting Branched Oak party boat

A friend set him up with an old roll tarp from a silage truck, which he mounted on 2-by-4s as a canopy.

A few months and about $3,000 later, with Ben Fitzwater in the tractor’s seat, the PonDeer slid into the water, where it became an instant hit, judging by the number of thumbs up it received.

“We don’t get to hear what a lot of people say because it’s out on the water,” said Anna Fitzwater. “But we see shocked faces and lots and lots of waves.”

She wasn’t surprised her husband built the PonDeer instead of searching for a conventional boat.

“Ben is just a very talented guy and very handy. He builds and fixes a lot of things. He has really creative ideas.”

By day, he installs automatic-guidance and steering systems — “precision GPS stuff” — on tractors and combines.

“I dream up a lot of stuff at work,” he said. “It’s kind of the nature of my job.”

During his time off, he built, and is still building, their “Modern Little House on the Prairie” near Valparaiso. Half of it resembles a single-wide trailer, and they could pick it up and take it with them if they move, he said.