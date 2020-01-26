Trail tales: What Lincoln's parks and rec department is building, planning

Our annual look at upcoming additions to Lincoln’s 130-mile trail system begins in Wilderness Park, the city’s 1,472-acre strip of seclusion along its southwest edge.

This year, bikers, hikers and horses will share the normally tranquil park with three construction crews, building more than $2.5 million in bridges big and small.

The biggest will cost $2.1 million and sail over two sets of train tracks west of Densmore Park to connect the Rock Island Trail with the Jamaica North, which parallels the 7-mile park and turns into the Homestead Trail and leads, ultimately, all the way to Kansas.

More than two years after unveiling its plans, the city has awarded K2 Construction the construction contract, and the work on the ground will start as soon as the city receives final easement paperwork from BNSF Railway, said Sara Hartzell, a planner for the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department.

The 350-foot bridge, funded by a mix of public and private money and still $150,000 short of its fundraising goal (go to GPTN.org to donate), should be open by September.