Trail tales: What Lincoln's parks and rec department is building, planning

Our annual look at upcoming additions to Lincoln’s 130-mile trail system begins in Wilderness Park, the city’s 1,472-acre strip of seclusion along its southwest edge.
This year, bikers, hikers and horses will share the normally tranquil park with three construction crews, building more than $2.5 million in bridges big and small.
The biggest will cost $2.1 million and sail over two sets of train tracks west of Densmore Park to connect the Rock Island Trail with the Jamaica North, which parallels the 7-mile park and turns into the Homestead Trail and leads, ultimately, all the way to Kansas.
More than two years after unveiling its plans, the city has awarded K2 Construction the construction contract, and the work on the ground will start as soon as the city receives final easement paperwork from BNSF Railway, said Sara Hartzell, a planner for the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department.
The 350-foot bridge, funded by a mix of public and private money and still $150,000 short of its fundraising goal (go to GPTN.org to donate), should be open by September.
The second biggest will cross Salt Creek on the park’s south edge, just north of Saltillo Road. The $356,000 Wilderness South project will replace the bridge that disappeared nearly a decade ago, after it collapsed when a group of children jumped on it in unison to try to make it sway. Midwest Infrastructure has until September to finish it, though Hartzell said the 120-foot steel truss should be carrying users over the creek as early as this spring.
The city also hired Midwest Infrastructure to replace the so-called Yankee Hill Horse Bridge, at a cost of $108,000. The parks department closed an existing bridge -- spanning a Salt Creek tributary in the southwest part of the park -- in 2017, after it failed an inspection.
Repair work
The city will repair several stretches of trail this year, replacing cracked concrete on the Superior Street Trail from 48th to 56th streets.
You have free articles remaining.
It will also replenish missing limestone along the Salt Creek Levee Trail from Calvert to A Street, and along the David Murdock Trail east of North 70th Street.
And speaking of the Murdock, plans could be in the works to build a trail from its eastern end at North 112th Street nearly a mile south to the Prairie Pine Nature Reserve near 112th and Adams streets, Hartzell said.
Soon to be constructed
The Prairie Corridor on Haines Branch -- a 10-mile tallgrass prairie passageway that will ultimately connect Pioneers Park with Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center -- should soon get another quarter-mile of trail or so, from Spring Creek’s north property line to its visitor center. The project includes bike racks and a water fountain.
So far, the $22 million public-private trail project is up to about 3 miles, most of it inside Pioneers Park.
On the engineering table
The new Beal Slough Trail -- actually a continuation of the Nebraska 2-hugging Helen Boosalis Trail -- is getting closer to completion.
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities has already built the underpasses beneath 56th Steet (at London Road) and Pine Lake Road (at Blanchard Boulevard), and eventually, this trail will lead to roughly 70th and Yankee Hill (and eventually after that, the South Beltway). Add it to the Boosalis, Old Cheney, Billy Wolff and Yankee Hill trails, and you’ll have an 8-mile lap around southeast Lincoln.
Not forgetting north Lincoln
In the other corner of the city, parks planners will spend time this year laying the groundwork for the future Fletcher Landmark Trail -- paralleling Fletcher from 14th Street south of Interstate 80 to 27th Street, near North Star High School -- and connecting northwest Lincoln users from Fallbrook and the Highlands areas to the Superior Street Trail, and the rest of the city’s system.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter