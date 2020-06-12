Three years later, Lincoln's 350-foot trail bridge starting to take shape

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The piers are being planted, the new bridge deck is being built and construction crews are coaxing a second life into a century-old train trestle.

And by mid-November — three years after the city proposed a link between two of its trail system’s major arteries — runners, walkers, hikers and bikers could be using the 350-foot Rock Island to Jamaica Connector to cross the double set of railroad tracks between Densmore and Wilderness parks.

“It has been nicely quiet in terms of construction,” said J.J. Yost, planning and construction manager for the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department. “We didn’t encounter anything that was an unforeseen condition.”

That wasn’t the case during the planning phases, when construction cost estimates doubled — from $1.1 million to $2.2 million — as engineers dug deeper into the area, and as steel and construction prices climbed higher than expected.

When it’s finished, the bridge will connect the Rock Island with the Jamaica North, giving users legal, uninterrupted access to hundreds of miles of trails. For years, they’ve taken an unofficial shortcut, trespassing across railroad property from one trail to the other.