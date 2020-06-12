Three years later, Lincoln's 350-foot trail bridge starting to take shape

The piers are being planted, the new bridge deck is being built and construction crews are coaxing a second life into a century-old train trestle.
And by mid-November — three years after the city proposed a link between two of its trail system’s major arteries — runners, walkers, hikers and bikers could be using the 350-foot Rock Island to Jamaica Connector to cross the double set of railroad tracks between Densmore and Wilderness parks.
“It has been nicely quiet in terms of construction,” said J.J. Yost, planning and construction manager for the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department. “We didn’t encounter anything that was an unforeseen condition.”
That wasn’t the case during the planning phases, when construction cost estimates doubled — from $1.1 million to $2.2 million — as engineers dug deeper into the area, and as steel and construction prices climbed higher than expected.
When it’s finished, the bridge will connect the Rock Island with the Jamaica North, giving users legal, uninterrupted access to hundreds of miles of trails. For years, they’ve taken an unofficial shortcut, trespassing across railroad property from one trail to the other.
Since work started earlier this year, K2 Construction crews have started to sink and build the piers that will support the deck, which is being built offsite and will be assembled and swung into place in August, Yost said.
They’ve also been moving dirt to accommodate the abutments and retrofitting the so-called Train Wreck Bridge on the west end of the project, preparing it for a new deck.
The city’s contract requires K2 to have the bridge substantially completed by Oct. 20 and ready for users a month later, Yost said.
Public money is paying for slightly more than half of the project’s cost: $900,000 from the Railroad Transportation Safety District and $250,000 from the city. The Great Plains Trail Network is raising the rest, more than $1 million, in the most ambitious drive in its 30-year history.
'This project really resonates' — Private donations supporting 350-foot trail bridge in southwest Lincoln
Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!