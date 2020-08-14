You have permission to edit this article.
Teten hits a hole-in-one
Teten hits a hole-in-one

Morgann Teten, 30, of Lincoln was hot and tired when she reached the 17th hole at Mahoney Golf Course in Lincoln on Saturday, Aug. 1. 

"I didn't even tee it up," she said. "I just threw my ball down and hit it with my 8-iron. I didn't see it go in. I saw something white moving on the green, but I thought it was a butterfly or something."

When she and group members Sara Bargen, Joe Gaffney and Brian Halsell reached the green of the 120-yard hole, "I couldn't find my ball," Teten said. "So after we all looked around, I looked in the hole and realized it went in. It was very exciting!"

