State park cabins to reopen three days a week

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The state’s 240 park cabins -- closed by the coronavirus since April 1 -- will reopen June 18, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission announced Tuesday.

But it will be a limited reopening. The cabins will only be available for rental Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights -- with Sunday checkouts. Park staff will use the other days for thorough cleaning and disinfecting, the commission said.

Among the other restrictions and suggestions:

* Park staff will contact guests with existing reservations to discuss how they might be affected, and the check-in process.

* New reservations will require minimum two-night stays.

* No early arrivals or late check-outs will be allowed.

* The number of linens available will be limited to control laundry, so guests are asked to conserve or reuse linens.

* Guests are encouraged to bring their own hand sanitizer.

* Cabins will be open for reservations at Mahoney, Platte, Ponca, Niobrara, Fort Robinson and Chadron state parks, and Lewis and Clark, Two Rivers, Victoria Springs and Medicine Creek Reservoir state recreation areas.