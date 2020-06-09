You are the owner of this article.
State park cabins to reopen three days a week
The state’s 240 park cabins -- closed by the coronavirus since April 1 -- will reopen June 18, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission announced Tuesday.

But it will be a limited reopening. The cabins will only be available for rental Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights -- with Sunday checkouts. Park staff will use the other days for thorough cleaning and disinfecting, the commission said.

Among the other restrictions and suggestions:

* Park staff will contact guests with existing reservations to discuss how they might be affected, and the check-in process.

* New reservations will require minimum two-night stays.

* No early arrivals or late check-outs will be allowed.

* The number of linens available will be limited to control laundry, so guests are asked to conserve or reuse linens.

What you need to know about camping in Nebraska

* Guests are encouraged to bring their own hand sanitizer.

* Cabins will be open for reservations at Mahoney, Platte, Ponca, Niobrara, Fort Robinson and Chadron state parks, and Lewis and Clark, Two Rivers, Victoria Springs and Medicine Creek Reservoir state recreation areas.

* Reservations are subject to availability and can be made online.

Call park offices for more details. Contact information available at OutdoorNebraska.gov.

Some campsites to reopen, but Nebraska beaches closed because of large gatherings

The commission is still deciding when to reopen Mahoney’s Peter Kiewit Lodge and Fort Robinson’s lodge and Comanche Hall, it said in the release. Park offices remain closed to walk-in traffic.

The state has gradually been restoring services to its parks and recreation areas, which earlier this spring were only open to day use. In the past few weeks, the commission has restored RV and tent camping, and reopened swim areas and designated beaches.

Beach party busted near Hickman, but tickets are for booze, not crowd violations

