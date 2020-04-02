You are the owner of this article.
State of Nebraska closing camping because of coronavirus
Lake Minatare State Recreation Area near Scottsbluff -- and all of the other state parks and recreation and wildlife management areas -- will soon be closed for overnight camping for at least a month.

After this weekend, the state is shutting down all of overnight camping in its parks and recreation and wildlife management areas -- and will keep campsites closed for at least a month.

The move -- an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus -- follows the Game and Parks Commission’s announcement two weeks ago it was locking its lodges, cabins and visitor centers. Those closures were extended until at least May 8, the commission said Thursday.

The campground shutdown takes effect April 6 and is scheduled to end May 8, though it could be extended. The state will offer refunds to campers who prepaid their fees.

State parks and recreation and wildlife management areas will remain open for day use, along with a limited number of restrooms, which will be regularly disinfected.

For a complete list of Game and Parks closings and cancellations, go to: OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo.

