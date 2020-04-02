State of Nebraska closing camping because of coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

After this weekend, the state is shutting down all of overnight camping in its parks and recreation and wildlife management areas -- and will keep campsites closed for at least a month.

The move -- an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus -- follows the Game and Parks Commission’s announcement two weeks ago it was locking its lodges, cabins and visitor centers. Those closures were extended until at least May 8, the commission said Thursday.

The campground shutdown takes effect April 6 and is scheduled to end May 8, though it could be extended. The state will offer refunds to campers who prepaid their fees.

State parks and recreation and wildlife management areas will remain open for day use, along with a limited number of restrooms, which will be regularly disinfected.

For a complete list of Game and Parks closings and cancellations, go to: OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo.

30 must-see Nebraska state and national parks

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.