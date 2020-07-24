Seniors welcome return to bowling and golf routines

The Tuesday morning bowling bonding didn’t happen from mid-March through the end of May, and boy did the seniors miss it.
Margie Smolik, 76, called each member the moment her husband, Doug, heard Madsen’s Bowling and Billiards was reopening June 1. On June 2, the regular crew of about a dozen showed up for their weekly gathering. Co-owner Marty Madsen was surprised when his brother, Tom, called him saying, “The bowlers are here.”
Nearly every one of the 10 bowlers masked up for their week of play at Madsen’s, taking precautions because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Quarantined for about three months by two family nurses, Marlys and Jim Williams were eager to get back on the lanes.
“We’ve played a lot of cards and a lot of dominoes,” Marlys said.
The three-month quarantine wasn’t easy. While one neighbor told Marlys she had cleaned out every kitchen cupboard, Marlys said she didn’t feel like doing much of anything.
Invited in 1998 by a neighbor and fellow widow to join the Tuesday morning bowling group, it became a major social outlet for Marlys. After she and Jim married in 2000, she brought him along.
“This is what I do every Tuesday,” she told him.
Jim described the structure as, “No leagues, just come if you’re able and feel like it.”
Retired teacher Waynetta Morningstar seemed to enjoy catching up with her bowling buddies. She dragged husband Dave along to the year-round group seven years ago, and they’ve been coming ever since.
“He wasn’t going to bowl, and I said, 'Come on, it’s only a dollar a game,'” she said. And it still is.
Ben Madsen has free coffee ready by 8:45 a.m., and at 9 a.m. the group starts their three games, with Ben’s dad, Marty, “coaching” those who need a little help.
“None of us are great, but we’re not on TV,” said Smolik. “It beats sitting in a recliner all day.”
Merle Whitney is one of the oldest members at 87. An avid gardener, he occasionally brings produce to share — asparagus for Waynetta this time.
Nobody takes attendance, but they do notice when someone misses because of the close-knit group they’ve become. Jerry Hanley, 73, was excited when his wife told him his bowling league was starting up again. He bikes just under two miles to attend. While bowling was shut down, he did a lot of yard work and helped watch his grandson.
“It’s just a lot of fun, and we get to visit,” he said. “And the way it’s set up, you never know which one you’re going to have for a partner.”
Hanley didn’t know anyone when he started coming a few years ago. But now, thanks to a random drawing process that pairs players each week, he knows everyone.
Some members bowled as teens and then not again until much later. Hanley used to bowl with his older brother on Fridays until his brother’s health declined. Marlys and Jim Williams also bowl in a Thursday league that started back up in June at Hollywood Bowl.
For Raymond resident Doug Smolik, it’s more about the people and getting to town. He and Margie drive in from their acreage and usually grab lunch after bowling.
Doug said his routine hasn’t changed much during the COVID-19 outbreak. The couple still makes a few trips into Lincoln weekly to shop at Menards or to go to doctor’s appointments. There’s been more time to spend in his workshop, though.
“I just make sawdust,” he joked, later sharing photos of cutting boards and board games he hopes to sell.
Golf league gets late start
The same week bowling restarted, the Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League launched its season. The 55-and-up league teed off on June 1 after a month’s delay due to COVID-19 restrictions. To fit in the regular number of rounds, organizers scheduled two rounds per week through early July.
President Bill Allen said the league’s website, established in 2008 by member Dennis Lacquement, is making it easier to run the league amidst coronavirus restrictions.
“I don’t think we could do this without the internet, because the communication would have been difficult,” Allen said.
League registration opened in March and was extended to May 1 as organizers forged ahead with planning in hopes they would be able to play.
Members Bob Vogt and Allen had a lot of rescheduling to do, coordinating with Mahoney, Pioneers, Holmes Lake and Highlands city courses. Fun Day tournaments also were adjusted, with four being postponed and two canceled. While league play wraps up in mid-August, tournament Fun Days continue through October at area courses.
For Allen and others, the effort was worth it to be able to get out with friends.
“For a lot of these guys it’s a social thing,” he said. “And so many of them when they retire don’t have the social networking. This has been a godsend in retirement for them.”
Allen fielded a flurry of calls from wives asking about the league this spring.
“It’s not so much she’s trying to kick him out of the house, she’s worried about his mental health,” Allen said.
Membership in the league is down just 30 players from 430 last year. The league is one of the biggest city leagues in the country with 18 divisions (20 last year).
Requirements such as wearing masks in the clubhouse and practicing social distancing were put in place to protect players and comply with city guidelines. A league practice requiring each foursome to pay their fees after nine holes of play helps cut down on pro shop crowds, Allen said.
Early on, Allen spoke with Highlands golf pro Denis Vontz about separating players and how to return to two-per-cart capacity. Lincoln Parks and Recreation was able to purchase plastic pull-down barriers, allowing players some protection when the one-person-per-cart restriction was lifted.
Tournaments, with shotgun starts and increased pro shop and clubhouse traffic, will pose a bigger health and safety challenge, Allen said.
“I’ll be glad to get past the first one," he said. "It’s a learning curve.”
“We recognize that we’re the most vulnerable population,” Allen said.
At the same time, some of the players balked at the one-to-a-cart rule.
“They’re city courses, so we had to go by their guidelines,” Allen said.
Norm Kempf, 79, was OK with the one-per-cart rule.
“I’m one to isolate,” he said.
His trips out over the past few months included his wife’s doctor’s appointments, grocery shopping and some fishing.
“Personally, I wear my mask to the clubhouse and take it down when we tee off,” he said. “I don’t want to bring any bugs home.”
The couple tested negative for COVID-19 in the spring.
“It was an encouraging sign that we were good at the time,” Kempf said.
Even so, he is walking for his 18-hole rounds with partner Bob Batterman.
Ned Hedges, 87, has been playing in the league for 25 years and said he feels pretty safe outside as long as golfers can maintain a safe distance.
“It’s nice to be out. It’s always good to golf, to be out on the golf course.”
Lacquement said one of the goals of the league is to support the city golf courses.
“It’s just a very nice community worthwhile effort,” he said. “It gives you something to do that’s meaningful, and it’s enjoyable.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.