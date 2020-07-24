Seniors welcome return to bowling and golf routines

Retired teacher Waynetta Morningstar seemed to enjoy catching up with her bowling buddies. She dragged husband Dave along to the year-round group seven years ago, and they’ve been coming ever since.

“He wasn’t going to bowl, and I said, 'Come on, it’s only a dollar a game,'” she said. And it still is.

Ben Madsen has free coffee ready by 8:45 a.m., and at 9 a.m. the group starts their three games, with Ben’s dad, Marty, “coaching” those who need a little help.

“None of us are great, but we’re not on TV,” said Smolik. “It beats sitting in a recliner all day.”

Merle Whitney is one of the oldest members at 87. An avid gardener, he occasionally brings produce to share — asparagus for Waynetta this time.

Nobody takes attendance, but they do notice when someone misses because of the close-knit group they’ve become. Jerry Hanley, 73, was excited when his wife told him his bowling league was starting up again. He bikes just under two miles to attend. While bowling was shut down, he did a lot of yard work and helped watch his grandson.

“It’s just a lot of fun, and we get to visit,” he said. “And the way it’s set up, you never know which one you’re going to have for a partner.”