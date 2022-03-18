Senior Men's Golf League meeting set for Wednesday

The Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League will hold its organizational meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, at Auld Recreation Center in Antelope Park, 1650 Memorial Drive. Doors will open at 9 a.m.

Current and new members over age 60 will be encouraged to sign up. Members do not need to be Lincoln residents. Registration for regular members will continue until April 15; substitutes may sign up at any time during the year.

The LSMGL has over 300 full-time league members and 135 substitutes. For over 40 years, the LSMGL has utilized the four Lincoln City courses as well as a variety of quality venues in eastern Nebraska to hold league and tournament play.

A regular membership is $40 for the year; substitutes may join for $20. For those who would like to join and cannot attend on Wednesday, visit the website at www.lincolnseniorgolf.com.

