 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Senior Men's Golf League meeting set for Wednesday

  • 0

The Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League will hold its organizational meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, at Auld Recreation Center in Antelope Park, 1650 Memorial Drive. Doors will open at 9 a.m.

Current and new members over age 60 will be encouraged to sign up. Members do not need to be Lincoln residents. Registration for regular members will continue until April 15; substitutes may sign up at any time during the year.

The LSMGL has over 300 full-time league members and 135 substitutes. For over 40 years, the LSMGL has utilized the four Lincoln City courses as well as a variety of quality venues in eastern Nebraska to hold league and tournament play.

A regular membership is $40 for the year; substitutes may join for $20. For those who would like to join and cannot attend on Wednesday, visit the website at www.lincolnseniorgolf.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Could hydrogen planes slow climate change?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News