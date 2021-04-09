Senior Men’s Golf League registration due Thursday

Registration for regular members of the Lincoln Senior Men's Golf League will continue through Thursday, April 15; substitutes may sign up at any time during the year.

Current and new members over age 55 are encouraged to sign up. Members do not need to be Lincoln residents.

The LSMGL has over 300 full-time league members and 135 substitutes. For over 40 years, the LSMGL has utilized the four Lincoln City courses as well as a variety of quality venues in eastern Nebraska to hold league and tournament play.

A regular membership is $35 for the year; substitutes may join for $20. To join, visit www.lincolnseniorgolf.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0