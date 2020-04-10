Restrooms in all Lincoln parks now closed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department reminds the public that restrooms are closed in all Lincoln parks and along trails to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

That includes the Prairie Building restrooms at the Pioneers Park Nature Center, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Those restrooms were closed Tuesday, April 7 due to the impact of increased disinfectants on the septic system.

Other changes made to help stop the spread of COVID-19 include the following:

• All playgrounds are closed because the surfaces cannot be disinfected often.

• Water fountains in parks and along trails are closed.

• Park users are encouraged to take their own games, water, hand sanitizer and wipes to the parks and take all trash out of the parks.

• Dogs are not allowed at the Pioneers Park Nature Center preserve. Unless at a dog run, all dogs must be on a leash. Owners must pick up dog waste.

• The Nature Center Prairie Building schedule has changed. The facility (north of the road and west of the parking lot) will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and closed Saturday and Sunday to allow time for small animal care and additional sanitation.