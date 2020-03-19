You are the owner of this article.
Parks still open, but state closing offices, lodges, visitor centers
The Lodge, Fort Robinson State Park

You can still get your fill of fresh air at Nebraska’s state parks, but don’t expect to stay in the lodge at Mahoney or see the inside of a visitor center anytime soon.

The Nebraska State Game and Parks Commission is clamping down on indoor visitation until further notice. It closed its Lincoln headquarters to the public, and will close district offices and service centers in North Platte, Norfolk, Alliance, Kearney and Bassett on Friday.

On Monday, it will close its visitor centers and park offices, including Mahoney’s Peter Kiewit Lodge (including the restaurant and dining room) and the Fort Robinson State Park Lodge. Park personnel will contact guests with reservations to discuss refunds or rescheduling.

But the parks themselves -- perfect for social distancing -- will remain open, along with cabins and campgrounds.

For more information, go to: outdoornebraska.gov/healthinfo

  • Pat Sangimino
The five Lincoln YMCA facilities will be closed for the next two weeks, beginning Tuesday, CEO and President Barb Bettin said.

