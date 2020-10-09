'One of those projects that was so big' — Pieces of Lincoln's long-awaited trail bridge project finally fall into place

“It’s one of those projects that was so big that I didn’t know how we’d ever put all the pieces together,” she said.

When it’s finished, it will join the Jamaica North Trail — the spine of the system in west Lincoln, leading to trails to Pioneers Park and as far south as Kansas — with the Rock Island Trail, which feeds the majority of the city’s trails, including the Omaha-bound MoPac.

It will span a pair of Burlington Northern-Santa Fe tracks and eliminate a long-used illegal shortcut, which required bikers, hikers, runners and walkers to trespass across the tracks and, in some cases, climb over idling trains.

But it’s been a hard-fought project. When the city publicly announced the plan in 2017, it estimated the cost at $1.1 million.

Two years later — after engineers had a chance to sample the soil, and after steel and construction costs climbed — the price had doubled.

Tax dollars are paying for a little more than half of the $2.2 million: $250,000 from the city and $900,000 from the Railroad Transportation Safety District.