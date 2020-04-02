On your left: How to avoid coronavirus, collisions on Lincoln's booming bike trails

But the trail network’s board members are noticing something else, too. Many of the users appear to be new to the trails, and not all of them know their traditional rules and etiquette — or appear to be keeping their social distance.

So the nonprofit wants to issue a gentle lesson for them, and reminders for others.

“We don’t want to scold people. We want to make sure people are keeping safety in mind,” she said. “We, as trail creators, don’t want to be responsible for having somebody come down with the virus.”

So here’s what they want you to know:

* Keep your distance. You can carry on a conversation from 6 feet, so there’s no need to bunch up. But if you do, be kind to strangers: Get over to the right to give ample room when people are passing from behind or approaching from the front.

* Speaking of passing, trails are like highways. Stay to the right and pass on the left. And announce yourself. Ring a bell or say: “On your left.”

* Clean up after yourself — and your dog.

* And speaking of dogs, keep them on leashes, then keep their leashes under control. Stretched across the trail, they can become tripwires.