New route, road signs are bridging 9-mile MoPac gap

From the trailhead in Wabash, the new route follows Alvo Road east for a mile, then shoots north on 334th Street toward the Platte River. It backtracks west on Kiser Road and then north again on Allison Drive to the South Bend Trailhead.

The Lower Platte South NRD, which owns the MoPac Trail on this side of the river, would still prefer a permanent trail extension, said its manager, Paul Zillig.

But years of efforts have produced little progress, and there are no plans in play right now to make it happen.

So the MoPac Alliance’s efforts are a welcome — though hopefully temporary — move, Zillig said.

“There’s been an interim route for a number of years,” he said. “But they helped step it up.”

Even with the new route, cyclists will have to wait until next year to get to the MoPac on the Omaha side of the river, which follows Nebraska 31 to Louisville and then heads north past Springfield.

Last year’s flooding damaged the Lied Bridge and swamped the access trail on the Sarpy County side. Crews from the Papio Natural Resources District expect to reopen the bridge this year, but the access trail won’t be restored until next spring, said spokesman Eric Williams.