New route, road signs are bridging 9-mile MoPac gap

The 14 new signs planted between Wabash and the Platte River aren’t the final solution MoPac Trail users have wanted for years — an even longer MoPac Trail.
But they’re a start.
The signs mark an official, 9.5-mile route of mostly gravel roads carrying cyclists from the trail’s end in rural Cass County to the Lied Bridge near South Bend and the continuation of the trail toward Omaha, Council Bluffs, Iowa, and beyond.
“We would love for the trails to connect fully, but there’s a lot of things that would have to happen for that to become a reality, so we’re happy with the project we’ve got right now,” said Julie Harris of Bike Walk Nebraska.
Bike Walk Nebraska is part of the informal MoPac Alliance, along with the Great Plains Trails Network and the Nebraska Trails Foundation.
That group worked with Cass County and the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District to formalize the over-the-road route, and install navigational signs and a pair of informational kiosks at the trailheads in Wabash and South Bend.
Cyclists have been finding their own way for years, but MoPac Alliance volunteers spent time last year driving the area and mapping a preferred route. The Cass County Board of Commissioners approved their plan in February, and the county's roads department installed the signs.
From the trailhead in Wabash, the new route follows Alvo Road east for a mile, then shoots north on 334th Street toward the Platte River. It backtracks west on Kiser Road and then north again on Allison Drive to the South Bend Trailhead.
The Lower Platte South NRD, which owns the MoPac Trail on this side of the river, would still prefer a permanent trail extension, said its manager, Paul Zillig.
But years of efforts have produced little progress, and there are no plans in play right now to make it happen.
So the MoPac Alliance’s efforts are a welcome — though hopefully temporary — move, Zillig said.
“There’s been an interim route for a number of years,” he said. “But they helped step it up.”
Even with the new route, cyclists will have to wait until next year to get to the MoPac on the Omaha side of the river, which follows Nebraska 31 to Louisville and then heads north past Springfield.
Last year’s flooding damaged the Lied Bridge and swamped the access trail on the Sarpy County side. Crews from the Papio Natural Resources District expect to reopen the bridge this year, but the access trail won’t be restored until next spring, said spokesman Eric Williams.
After that, though, the new link will help open a 225-mile recreational opportunity. With just a few exceptions, mostly on the edges of Omaha, cyclists could stay on trails from Marysville, Kansas, to Coin, Iowa.
And that could also bring tourism money to rural areas during a hard time, Harris said.
“That’s what we’re hoping. If we can raise awareness and make it more intuitive and easier to navigate, more people will come,” she said. “Because biking is a pretty pandemic-proof activity.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter
