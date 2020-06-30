You are the owner of this article.
Nebraska state park pools, water parks reopening July 4


Mahoney State Park

The Mahoney State Park water park has a wave pool, water slides, a lap pool and a children's water playground. It will reopen July 4 with limited hours and reduced capacity.

 Nebraska Tourism

Just in time for what’s expected to be a hot holiday weekend, the state announced plans to reopen more of its state park and recreation area attractions, including:

* Most swimming pools, aquatic centers and the Platte River State Park spray park will reopen July 4, though with limited hours and reduced capacity (details at OutdoorNebraska.org.) But the pool at Niobrara State Park will stay closed, and Louisville State Recreation Area’s floating playground will open at a later date.

* Also July 4, paddleboats reopen at Mahoney and Platte River parks, as will Mahoney’s Owen Marina concessions and miniature golf.

Nebraska state park centers, restaurants reopening

Other openings and dates include:

* Select park service centers reopen July 1 for information and permit sales.

* The Wildcat Hills Shooting Range will open July 1, and the archery range in the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex at Ponca State Park continues to be open.

* The Wildcat Hills Nature Center, Schramm Education Center, Water Interpretive Center at Lake McConaughy and Missouri National Recreational River Interpretive Center at Ponca State Park reopen July 6.

* Lincoln’s Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center will reopen July 6.

* State historical park interpretive centers also reopen July 6, though some destinations remain closed, including the Buffalo Bill Ranch house, Bowring Ranch house and Fort Hartsuff visitors’ center.

* Also, Game and Parks will resume hosting educational and naturalist programs, but on a limited basis. Contact the park or check Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov for events.

State park cabins to reopen three days a week

For more details, go to OutdoorNebraska.gov/healthinfo.

Visitors to offices, interpretive centers, education centers, nature centers and indoor events are required to wear a masks.

Game and Parks will open beaches and swimming areas
Nebraska water parks

