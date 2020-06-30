Nebraska state park pools, water parks reopening July 4

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Just in time for what’s expected to be a hot holiday weekend, the state announced plans to reopen more of its state park and recreation area attractions, including:

* Most swimming pools, aquatic centers and the Platte River State Park spray park will reopen July 4, though with limited hours and reduced capacity (details at OutdoorNebraska.org.) But the pool at Niobrara State Park will stay closed, and Louisville State Recreation Area’s floating playground will open at a later date.

* Also July 4, paddleboats reopen at Mahoney and Platte River parks, as will Mahoney’s Owen Marina concessions and miniature golf.

Other openings and dates include:

* Select park service centers reopen July 1 for information and permit sales.

* The Wildcat Hills Shooting Range will open July 1, and the archery range in the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex at Ponca State Park continues to be open.

* The Wildcat Hills Nature Center, Schramm Education Center, Water Interpretive Center at Lake McConaughy and Missouri National Recreational River Interpretive Center at Ponca State Park reopen July 6.