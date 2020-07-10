LSMGL finally opens 2020 season at Platteview Golf Club

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The COVID-19 pandemic has replaced normal routines with ever-changing conditions that have altered more than just the golfing landscape. The Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League has certainly been no exception.

LSMGL tournaments that were once scheduled for May and June were postponed to July, with the first full-field Scramble competition taking place July 6 at Platteview Golf Club at Bellevue. The course, especially the greens, was in great shape, and the rough was reasonable, but the fairways were still tight and accuracy was a necessity.

Because the field was limited to 105 players, the four-man teams were divided into only two flights. Pin prizes were awarded to Bob James for closest second shot on No. 9, and to Mark Pankoke for closest to the pin on No. 8. The next Fun Day will be a Mixer event using a unique Bifecta format Monday, July 13 at Holmes Lake.

Winners

Flight A-first place, score 60-Jon Debus, Neil Steiner, Ron Riley and Rick Riley; second place, score 60-Darrel Schmidt, Mike Abbott, Randy Abbott and Larry Roach; third place, score 61-Mike Morgan, Bill Howard, Gary Jones and Mike McCrory.

Flight B-first place, score 64-Glen Schmieding, Randy Evans, Bill Nelson and Bruce Liesveld; second place, score 65-Mark Pankoke, Tom Jensen, Larry Darling and Stan Dinges; third place, score 66-Ron Ruff, Ron Cunningham, Terry Olton and Bob Swan.

