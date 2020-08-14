LSMGL Beatrice CC shamble yields low scores

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Early in the Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League’s Aug. 10 shamble event at Beatrice Country Club, it seemed that Mother Nature had other plans for the 119 senior golfers, as the wind blew hard from the north and threatening clouds rolled in.

Although the winds continued, the clouds dissipated and the sun shined brightly to make for a great golf day. The course was in great shape, and a number of groups took advantage by shooting low, especially in the A Flight, as the winners shot an incredible 106.

Pin prizes were awarded on hole No. 5 for closest to the pin and hole No. 12 for the longest putt, with Paul Young and Steve Ferris winning those, respectively. The next senior event was a make-up date at the Ashland Country Club Aug. 12, then the Highlands/Mahoney LSMGL finale will take place Aug. 19 to honor division winners for league play.

Winners:

Flight A-First place, score 106-Kevin Barker, Eduardo Fuenzalida, Dennis Lewis and Tom McBride; second place, score 113-Bob Wesslund, Shorty Harris, Larry Honeycutt and Bill Rainey; third place, score 114-Jim Johnson, Dave Thomas, Steve Ferris and Dan Stahr.