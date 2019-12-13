You are the owner of this article.
Lincolnite Schmidt makes 2 holes-in-one in California
Mike Schmidt with Cindy Cunningham and Nan Valkenburg

Mike Schmidt of Lincoln with Cindy Cunningham (left) and Nan Valkenburg, who witnessed him making two holes-in-one on the back nine at the Palm Royale Country Club golf course in La Quinta, California, on Dec. 7. This photo was taken after his ace on No. 14.

 Mark Schwaninger

The National Hole-In-One Registry says the odds of making two holes-in-one in the same golf round are 67 million to one.

Mike Schmidt of Lincoln became one in 67 million on Dec. 7 when he carded holes-in-one on holes No. 14 and 18 while playing at the Palm Royale Country Club golf course in La Quinta, California.

"I joined in with two ladies I didn't know on the back 9, and I'm glad I did so I had someone to witness this," Schmidt said. "I guess sometimes it pays to be flirtatious."

Schmidt used his 9-iron to ace both No. 14 (128 yards) and No. 18 (139 yards) on the executive par-3 course.

On hole No. 17, he said he was 3 inches from sinking another hole-in-one. His final score was 22 on the par-27 back nine.

"But now I'm back to playing my usual crappy golf," he added.

