Lincolnite Schmidt makes 2 holes-in-one in California

The National Hole-In-One Registry says the odds of making two holes-in-one in the same golf round are 67 million to one.
Mike Schmidt of Lincoln became one in 67 million on Dec. 7 when he carded holes-in-one on holes No. 14 and 18 while playing at the Palm Royale Country Club golf course in La Quinta, California.
"I joined in with two ladies I didn't know on the back 9, and I'm glad I did so I had someone to witness this," Schmidt said. "I guess sometimes it pays to be flirtatious."
Schmidt used his 9-iron to ace both No. 14 (128 yards) and No. 18 (139 yards) on the executive par-3 course.
On hole No. 17, he said he was 3 inches from sinking another hole-in-one. His final score was 22 on the par-27 back nine.
"But now I'm back to playing my usual crappy golf," he added.