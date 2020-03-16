Lincoln YMCA closing for two weeks

The five Lincoln YMCA facilities will be closed for the next two weeks, beginning Tuesday, CEO and President Barb Bettin said.

All YMCA programs, including wellness programs, youth sports, preschools, before- and after-school programs, and swim lessons, are also suspended until further notice. Participants will be notified via email when the programs will be resumed.

“Even though we have taken numerous extra steps to keep our buildings as safe as possible during this health crisis, we have determined that closing our facilities would be the prudent thing to do to help limit the spread of the virus," Bettin said in a written statement. "We will continue to work closely with health and government officials to make the best decisions for all those involved with the YMCA and will be communicating those changes accordingly.”

For a limited time, YMCA Members can continue to take part in the YMCA through Y360 virtual group exercise classes on YouTube. This new service that offers a variety of at-home exercise options is now available at no charge for members.

