Lincoln Municipal Band concert to honor teachers

The Lincoln Municipal Band will present the concert "Back to School: In Recognition of Teachers," featuring folk song arrangements and new works for concert bands along with the usual marches Sunday, Aug. 23, from 7-8 p.m. at Antelope Park by the John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell.

The new works for concert bands will include a movement of Erik Morales' "Concerto for Two Trumpets," performed by 2020 John Shildneck Young Artist Competition winners Jonah Kelly and Katherine Schmit, and "Encomium for the Courageous" by local composer Nolan Schmit. Terry Rush will be the conductor.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the concert will follow these social distancing guidelines:

* Audience members, especially those at high risk, are encouraged to remain in their vehicles for the entire concert.

* If you choose to listen outside your vehicle or in the park, the band asks that you wear a mask and distance yourself from others not within your own party. The benches that are usually in front of the bandshell will be spread out to further help everyone social distance.

* Volunteers will wear masks and gloves while distributing programs and taking donations.

* Restrooms at Antelope Park are closed, and no concessions will be available this year.

* The concert will be livestreamed on the band's Facebook page -- Facebook.com/LincolnMunicipalBand -- for those who prefer to stay home.

