Lincoln Municipal Band concert to honor seniors Aug. 9

The Lincoln Municipal Band will present the concert "Young at Heart: The Greatest Generation" to honor our community's seniors with music from years past Sunday, Aug. 9, from 7-8 p.m. at Antelope Park by the John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell.

Baritone Bob Patton is the featured soloist, and Bob Krueger will be the conductor.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the concert will follow these social distancing guidelines:

* Audience members, especially those at high risk, are encouraged to remain in their vehicles for the entire concert.

* If you choose to listen outside your vehicle or in the park, the band asks that you wear a mask and distance yourself from others not within your own party. The benches that are usually in front of the bandshell will be spread out to further help everyone social distance.

* Volunteers will wear masks and gloves while distributing programs and taking donations.

* Restrooms at Antelope Park are closed, and no concessions will be available this year.

* The concert will be livestreamed on the band's Facebook page -- Facebook.com/LincolnMunicipalBand -- for those who prefer to stay home.

