Lincoln Municipal Band concert Aug. 30

The Lincoln Municipal Band will present the concert "Stars & Stripes: Red, White & Blue Salute" Sunday, Aug. 30, from 7-8 p.m. at the John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell in Antelope Park.

The concert will include a variety of patriotic music, including many Sousa marches, "Tribute to Irving Berlin" arranged by Warren Barker, variations on "America" by Charles Ives, and the traditional "Armed Forces Salute" arranged by Bob Lowden.

Soloists from Nebraska Brass will be featured, and Bob Krueger will conduct. Veterans recognized by audience members will be listed in the program.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the concert will follow these social distancing guidelines:

* Audience members, especially those at high risk, are encouraged to remain in their vehicles for the entire concert.

* If you choose to listen outside your vehicle or in the park, the band asks that you wear a mask and distance yourself from others not within your own party. The benches that are usually in front of the bandshell will be spread out to further help everyone social distance.

* Volunteers will wear masks and gloves while distributing programs and taking donations.