Jodi Nelson crowned LWMGA Club Champion

The Lincoln Women’s Municipal Golf Association (LWMGA) crowned Jodi Nelson as Club Champion Aug. 22-23, as Nelson shot a two-round gross score of 73/80 for a 153.

Mahoney Golf Course hosted the first day, and Holmes hosted the second day of the Club Championship. The courses were in great shape, and the weather cooperated. Special thanks go to Jon Benson and his staff and Scott Carlson and his staff for their hospitality and scoring.

Entrants were divided into four flights, and the winners in each flight, with the exception of the first, second and fourth flights, were determined by net score. The third flight was determined by a gross score.

In addition to the flight winners, the LWMGA awards recognition at the Club Championship for the senior (over 60) with the lowest two-day net score, the lowest two-day net score (under 60), and to the club champion who has the lowest two-day gross score. Alice Skultety was awarded the purple garter.

This year’s special award winners

Low Senior Net: Joleyn Stacy, 70/72, 142.

Club Champion (low gross): Jodi Nelson: 73/80, 153.

Low Net (non-senior): Renee Pearson, 70/70, 140.

Flight winners