Jodi Nelson crowned LWMGA Club Champion

The Lincoln Women’s Municipal Golf Association (LWMGA) crowned Jodi Nelson as Club Champion Aug. 22-23, as Nelson shot a two-round gross score of 73/80 for a 153.
Mahoney Golf Course hosted the first day, and Holmes hosted the second day of the Club Championship. The courses were in great shape, and the weather cooperated. Special thanks go to Jon Benson and his staff and Scott Carlson and his staff for their hospitality and scoring.
Entrants were divided into four flights, and the winners in each flight, with the exception of the first, second and fourth flights, were determined by net score. The third flight was determined by a gross score.
In addition to the flight winners, the LWMGA awards recognition at the Club Championship for the senior (over 60) with the lowest two-day net score, the lowest two-day net score (under 60), and to the club champion who has the lowest two-day gross score. Alice Skultety was awarded the purple garter.
This year’s special award winners
Low Senior Net: Joleyn Stacy, 70/72, 142.
Club Champion (low gross): Jodi Nelson: 73/80, 153.
Low Net (non-senior): Renee Pearson, 70/70, 140.
Flight winners
First Flight, Two-day Net Score winners are: 1st place, Sherrie Nelson, 149; 2nd place, Tammy Vanderbeek, 151; 3rd place, Jodi Nelson, 152; 4th place, Shelly Herrod, 153; and 5th place, Alice Skultety.
Second Flight, Two-day Net Score winners are: 1st place, Renee Pearson, 140; 2nd place, Lorene Kramer, 156; 3rd place, Debbie Bills, 157; 4th place, Bonnie Jolly, 157; and 5th place, Carol Zubrod, 157 (a scorecard playoff determined 3rd, 4th and 5th place winners).
Third Flight, Two-day Gross Score winners are: 1st place, Joleyn Stacy, 188; 2nd place, Joyce McClure, 189; 3rd place, Donna Noble, 190; 4th place, Lisa Thiessen, 195; and 5th place, Becky Hansen, 196.
Fourth Flight, Two-day Net Score winners are: 1st place, Arleen Stubblefield 146; 2nd place, Shaunie Crandon, 147; 3rd place, Sherry Hutchinson, 152; 4th place, Deb Oman, 154; 5th place, Sandy Amen, 154 (a scorecard playoff determined 4th and 5th place).
