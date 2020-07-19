Jim McKee: A history of swimming in Lincoln

Today Lincolnites are spoiled for choice in choosing a place to swim both in summer and winter with public pools, apartment complexes, health clubs, the YMCA gyms, neighborhood-owned membership pools and country clubs. This, however, was not the case with the village of Lancaster, population of about a dozen, which grew into the current city of Lincoln.
With the establishment of the Lancaster Seminary Association in 1864, area youngsters were swimming in Salt Creek from the earliest days. The first time swimming was mentioned in print came in 1867 when the Capital Commission met in Captain W. T. Donovan’s stone and cottonwood home to determine where the first state capital would be located if and when it was moved from Omaha, where the territorial capital had been since 1854.
J. C. F. McKesson, nephew of Dr. John McKesson, who was one of the organizers of the 1864 Lancaster Seminary Association, walked by Donovan’s home on June 29, 1867, just as the commission announced that Lancaster would be the first state capital and its name changed to Lincoln. J. C. F. McKesson and “several other boys, had been swimming and fishing in what was then the public swimming pool called Willow Bend.”
Before Salt Creek was straightened and channelized, Willow Bend was just south of Locust Street (now O Street) at about Fifth Street. This is then the first mention of swimming in what had just become Lincoln.
In the 1880s a dam on Oak Creek created a 1,000 acre lake at what was originally called Burlington Beach and later known as Capital (or Capitol) Beach. A decade later, wells were drilled providing a salt water “diving lake” at what was advertised as the “most sanitary resort in the county.”
Doctors M. H. and J. O. Everett sank three wells on the southeast corner of 14th and M streets in 1893 to supply three different mineral waters for their 110-bed hospital, known as the Lincoln Sanitarium. A feature of the hospital was the vast indoor swimming pool, which was said to attract as many as 800 swimmers a day. About 1928 a new concrete-lined outdoor pool with sand beaches was built at Capital Beach, causing interest in the sanitarium’s pool to wane. The pool and hospital closed with the entire block now occupied by the State Office Building.
During World War I the city of Lincoln built Muny Pool at 23rd and M streets as part of Antelope Park. The 80-by-50 foot pool featured zero depth entry with shallow ends on the north and south, diving wells on the west and east and a 10 foot depth at the middle. A filter house and bath house were added in the 1920s with the entire pool replaced with the short-lived and much smaller Kuklin Pool before the Antelope Valley project closed it as well.
The Country Club of Lincoln moved from Seventh and Washington streets where it had been since 1904, to its present site in 1922. The new 18-hole golf course, tennis courts and swimming pool officially opened May 20, 1923 with over 1,000 people in attendance.
Also opening in 1923 was Eastridge Country Club at 70th and A streets. Although the golf course closed during the Great Depression, the swimming pool was used by a local farmer who iced watermelons in several feet of water. The clubhouse was purchased by Joe Hampton in the 1960s, becoming a supper club while the swimming pool lived on as a private club with its locker rooms in the clubhouse/restaurant’s basement.
The Lincoln Shrine Club, which owned $70,000 in World War I Liberty Bonds, became interested in a country club about the time the Country Club of Lincoln moved to 24th Street. The old club grounds were offered to the Shrine for $80,000 but instead they purchased 80 acres of land with an option for an additional 80 acres at about 94th and O Streets. The Shrine club opened for golf in 1928, and in 1934 the swimming pool opened.
Timing was off and the enterprise failed during the Great Depression, ultimately being purchased by the East O Development Corporation, and operated as Hillcrest Country Club.
The Strauss Brothers platted Eastridge in 1954 with a private swimming pool, owned by a neighborhood corporation, which was duplicated in their Meadowlane development.
Although not all public pools were opened this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the city operates a number of swimming pools. Star City Shores Aquatic Center at 27th and Highway 2 is the largest pool in Lincoln.
In 2020 Hillcrest Country Club completely replaced their 1934 swimming pool, which may have been the oldest pool in Nebraska when it was removed in 2019.
Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions.
