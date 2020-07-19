Jim McKee: A history of swimming in Lincoln

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today Lincolnites are spoiled for choice in choosing a place to swim both in summer and winter with public pools, apartment complexes, health clubs, the YMCA gyms, neighborhood-owned membership pools and country clubs. This, however, was not the case with the village of Lancaster, population of about a dozen, which grew into the current city of Lincoln.

With the establishment of the Lancaster Seminary Association in 1864, area youngsters were swimming in Salt Creek from the earliest days. The first time swimming was mentioned in print came in 1867 when the Capital Commission met in Captain W. T. Donovan’s stone and cottonwood home to determine where the first state capital would be located if and when it was moved from Omaha, where the territorial capital had been since 1854.

J. C. F. McKesson, nephew of Dr. John McKesson, who was one of the organizers of the 1864 Lancaster Seminary Association, walked by Donovan’s home on June 29, 1867, just as the commission announced that Lancaster would be the first state capital and its name changed to Lincoln. J. C. F. McKesson and “several other boys, had been swimming and fishing in what was then the public swimming pool called Willow Bend.”