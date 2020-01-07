'Historical change' — State looks to limit camping, crowds at Lake McConaughy

Said longtime camper Chris Williams: “You have your issues. You go out there and you have people that are disrespectful, but you have that everywhere.”

Keith County Sheriff Jeff Stevens called dealing with lake disturbances a constant battle. His deputies work alongside Game and Parks officers and state troopers, he said, but the agencies are short-staffed.

“For the most part, everybody out there is having a good time and there are lots and lots of good families. But it just takes a handful to cause a ruckus.”

He didn’t yet know enough about the state’s proposals to say whether his office would support them, the sheriff said.

Lake users and business owners worry the changes will deal a one-two punch to the area. First, they could keep longtime campers away.

“If we can’t pull our camper down on the beach and camp, then we’ll find somewhere else to go, which will suck, because that’s my favorite place in the world,” Williams said.

And if that happens, business owners are worried about the financial blow. They plan to meet Wednesday in Ogallala to discuss their concerns, gather business statistics and compose a statement to present at the upcoming open house.