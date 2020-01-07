'Historical change' -- State looks to limit camping, crowds at Lake McConaughy

* And researching regulation changes to ban alcohol at the lakes.

“Change is always not easy,” Jim Swenson, parks administrator, said Tuesday. “It’s going to change the way the lake is used to some extent. All in all, it’s going to create a safer, more friendly camping experience out there.”

The changes are still proposals and must be approved by Game and Parks commissioners, who meet later this month. And before that happens, the state plans to have a public information open house Jan. 16 at the Lake McConaughy Visitor Center.

He expects some pushback, Swenson said, but the state is proposing changes that the public and first responders requested.

“There’s been a lot of requests publicly for us to do something given the large crowds and the related behavior that comes with those crowds.”

And even those fighting for continued access will admit the lake can get chaotic, especially on holiday weekends when tens of thousands of people show up to cool off.

“We’re out there and we’re trying to have a good time with our families, but there’s drunk people everywhere,” Lutz said. “You get people out there, they’re bringing kegs of beer. You got people who are jumping out of boats, getting in boats drunk.”