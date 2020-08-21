Health alert issued again for Bluestem Lake

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the second time this summer, Bluestem Lake southwest of Lincoln has been closed to swimming after officials on Friday declared a health alert related to algae blooms.

Samples at the lake exceeded 8 parts per billion of microcystin, a toxin released by certain strains of harmful blue-green algae, according to a news release from the state.

During health alerts, swimming beaches are closed, and the public is advised to use caution and avoid exposure to the water, especially activities that could involve ingesting water.

Bluestem was placed under a health alert July 17 but cleared a week later.

Kirkman's Cove Lake in Richardson County was also placed under a health alert Friday, and two other Southeast Nebraska lakes -- Wagon Train Lake in Lancaster County and Rockford Lake in Gage County -- remain under previously issued health alerts.

