Golfers are always looking for more distance, so…

The COVID-19 situation has not hurt golf as much as many activities. Maybe the perfect sport for social distancing.

It comes naturally for me on the course. While others walk the fairways, I like to take a different path to the green, through the woods and tall grasses and sand. Yep. Just doing my part to keep my distance.

Needing all the guidance I can get, I asked the experts for a few simple tips to help me rediscover life in the fairway.

Joseph Canny of the Lincoln City Golf Academy said the best tip he ever received came from his grandfather.

“When I started competing in the game,” Canny said, “he'd always tell me, ‘You gotta dance with the date that brought you.’ This means when it’s time to tee the ball up for a round, know where your swing is and play that shot.

“It’s about knowing who you are that day and playing the best round you can shoot any given day. Don't hyper focus on your potential or ceiling mid-round while attempting to pull shots off that you just don't have that day. It will cost you.

“Simply play the game your swing allows that day.” (Dance with the date that brought you.)