This 60-foot light tunnel walk is one of many highlights of the inaugural Zoo Lights Powered by LES event at the Lincoln Children's Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St. The show continues from 6-9 p.m. (5:30 p.m. for VIP ticket holders) Dec. 14, 15, 18-23 and 26-30. Billed as one of the largest light displays in the Midwest with 250,000 LED lights, Zoo Lights also includes a 34-foot Christmas tree, lit animal silhouettes, a tree canopy light walk, 40-foot dancing light tree, giant walk-through “sparkle globe” ornament, s’mores station and more. Guests receive complimentary 3D glasses upon entry that create a snowflake shape from each point of light. For more details and tickets, see lincolnzoo.org or call 402-475-6741. Watch for more coverage in the January L Magazine, which will be distributed Thursday, Dec. 19.