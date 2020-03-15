Welcoming spring – in weather and in parenting

Growing up in Southern California, “seasons” really only existed for me in movies. Sure, it would get warmer in the summer and (some years) rain more in winter, but for the most part it was sunny and at least 60 degrees all year round.

When I moved to Nebraska in my 20s, it was culture shock for a lot of reasons, the weather not the least of them. But it wasn’t just the change in weather that struck me – it was the way people noticed it. In the summertime, there were countless outdoor festivals and concerts. In my neighborhood, people were constantly outside on their decks and driveways. We were always getting invited to grill out in someone’s backyard. Because it had been rainy/snowy/freezing/etc. just weeks earlier, everyone took full advantage of the nice weather.

It hit me that the weather had been just as nice pretty much all the time in Southern California. But I had never really noticed, because I had nothing to compare it to and no reason to think that it would ever change.

