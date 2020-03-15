Welcoming spring – in weather and in parenting

Growing up in Southern California, “seasons” really only existed for me in movies. Sure, it would get warmer in the summer and (some years) rain more in winter, but for the most part it was sunny and at least 60 degrees all year round.
When I moved to Nebraska in my 20s, it was culture shock for a lot of reasons, the weather not the least of them. But it wasn’t just the change in weather that struck me – it was the way people noticed it. In the summertime, there were countless outdoor festivals and concerts. In my neighborhood, people were constantly outside on their decks and driveways. We were always getting invited to grill out in someone’s backyard. Because it had been rainy/snowy/freezing/etc. just weeks earlier, everyone took full advantage of the nice weather.
It hit me that the weather had been just as nice pretty much all the time in Southern California. But I had never really noticed, because I had nothing to compare it to and no reason to think that it would ever change.
Now that I’ve been a Nebraskan for over 16 years, I await spring in a way I never did growing up. After a long, cold winter, I appreciate the sun all over again. My kids, who were pretty much over our local playgrounds in the fall, are chomping at the bit to get back to them. It takes all of 60 degrees for them to be outside in their swimsuits like it’s the middle of summer. When things are cold and dark for awhile, you feel the return of the warmth all the way down to your bones.
As parents, we experience that same phenomenon time and time again, in both big and little ways. After weeks of waking up every two hours with a new baby, suddenly 5 hours of sleep makes you feel like a new person. After my son initially struggled to learn to read, watching him learn to completely lose himself in a book has been thrilling. After my children have been bickering all day, I can stop to appreciate when they’re nicely playing a board game together. Obviously, these are minor struggles compared to so many more serious issues, but the gifts can be the same. After the struggles (large and small), the victories (monumental or mundane) are even sweeter.
Of course it’s nice when things are easy, and given the choice, we’d take that path every time. But there’s also a special kind of beauty in a hard-won victory, or even just a moment of “easy” after a lot of “hard.” It’s human nature to take things for granted when they’re there all the time, and sometimes we need the bitter cold to help us appreciate the return of the sun.
As we celebrate everything that comes with spring, let's not forget why we love it so much. And the next time you’re in a place that seems cold and dark, take some comfort in knowing how much brighter the sun will seem when it finally returns.