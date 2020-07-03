State park campsites a hot commodity across Nebraska

In addition to the interest in camping, there's been an increased demand for fishing permits, he said, and it's not only older men typically thought of as fishermen, he said.

"It's more families, more kids and more diverse groups," he said.

State parks and recreation areas offer plenty of potential for activities friendly to social distancing, he said.

Families at parks across the state seem to be keeping more to just their group, Hanover said.

Wendelin Miller of Sidney, Iowa, came up to Branched Oak Lake on June 25 to keep her family's regular Fourth of July tradition alive.

The teacher spends as much of her summers camping with her family as she can, she said, and this Independence Day has a slightly different feel than others.

Her sister is recovering from being hospitalized with COVID-19, and the family has been more cautious about gathering.

Miller's family rotates between the Lincoln-area lake and camping near the Missouri River, but this year there aren't the parades or fireworks displays they had become accustomed to attending, she said.