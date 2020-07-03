Safety tips for Independence Day

• Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

If you’re viewing a public fireworks display, maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet between households at these events and other celebrations to help limit exposure and spread of COVID-19.

Grilling and gathering safety

Firing up the grill is an easy and popular way to feed guests on Independence Day. In addition to grilling safely, also consider safety precautions to protect yourself and your loved ones from spreading COVID-19 during a gathering or cookout.

Many people mistakenly believe the color of the inside of their burger – whether it’s pink or brown – lets them know if it is safe to eat. It’s a bit more complicated than that. Studies from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) show that one out of every four hamburgers turns brown before it reaches the safe internal temperature of 160°F. For that reason, the USDA says using a food thermometer is the only way to make sure cooked meat is safe to eat.

Use a food thermometer and follow these safety tips from the USDA to grill safely: