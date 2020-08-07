'Pinewood at the Playhouse' is next LCP parking lot play

"Pinewood at the Playhouse" will be the next play performed in the parking lot at Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St.
The play will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 11-12. Watch from the safety of your car and listen to the performance via FM radio.
The play features Sam Ninegar, Soren Tobey, Salvador Diaz-DeBose, Amy Koepke, Annaliese Saathoff, BJ Montague, Shaundra Montague, Jacob Vanderford, Olivia Vanderford and Alex Rownd.
For more information and to reserve tickets, go to lincolnplayhouse.com, call 402-489-7529 or email patronservices@lincolnplayhouse.com. The playhouse lobby remains closed at this time.
