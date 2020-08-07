'Pinewood at the Playhouse' is next LCP parking lot play

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Pinewood at the Playhouse" will be the next play performed in the parking lot at Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St.

The play will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 11-12. Watch from the safety of your car and listen to the performance via FM radio.

The play features Sam Ninegar, Soren Tobey, Salvador Diaz-DeBose, Amy Koepke, Annaliese Saathoff, BJ Montague, Shaundra Montague, Jacob Vanderford, Olivia Vanderford and Alex Rownd.

For more information and to reserve tickets, go to lincolnplayhouse.com, call 402-489-7529 or email patronservices@lincolnplayhouse.com. The playhouse lobby remains closed at this time.

