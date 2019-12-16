National RV event coming to Lancaster Event Center in 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“We were already talking with FMCA about working Lincoln into their rotation maybe in 2023, but the group came to us a couple weeks ago to ask us to bid on their August 2020 convention, which had another state host location fall through at the last minute,” Dickerson said.

She said Lincoln was quickly selected as a finalist and in the end won the bid for the event, which is projected to attract more than 2,000 RVs and hundreds of staff and vendors. The convention includes a trade show, entertainment, seminars and social gatherings involving approximately 5,000 attendees.

The Family Motor Coach Association, including over 150,000 active members, holds events twice a year, once in the spring and once in the summer. The spring event is set for March 26-29 in Tucson, Arizona.

Last year's summer event held in Minot, North Dakota, in August had nearly 1,800 RVs and 120 exhibitors, but officials from the group say Lincoln could bring in more visitors thanks to its central location and it being a first-time host.

“Lincoln is a vibrant capital city, and RV families and exhibitors will be able to explore all that it and the surrounding area have to offer,” Doug Uhlenbrock, FMCA events director, said in the news release.